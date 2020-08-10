M&M's tractor sales momentum crucial for uptick from current levels

The gradual recovery in tractor sales and margin performance of Mahindra and Mahindra stood out in an otherwise lacklustre June quarter results. The overall volume decline by 56 per cent over the year ago quarter translated to a similar dip in revenues in the quarter.

While demand for tractors limited the sales fall in that segment to 24 per cent, auto segment’s volumes collapsed by 74 per cent. A year ago the sales in the auto segment, comprising passenger and commercial vehicles, were 54 per cent higher than tractors, while in the recent quarter, tractor sales were more than ...