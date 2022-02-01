Mahindra & Mahindra total sales increase 20% in January

-
-
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its total sales increased by 19.55 per cent to 46,804 units in January 2022.
The company's total sales stood at 39,149 units in January 2021.
The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 19,964 units last month as against 20,634 units in January last year.
Commercial vehicles sales increased to 23,979 units last month as compared with 16,229 units in January 2021.
The company said its exports last month stood at 2,861 units as against 2,286 units in the same month last year.
"We continued our growth trajectory with an overall growth of 20 per cent in January 2022...We continue to closely monitor the semi-conductor related parts issue and take corrective action as appropriate," M&M Automotive Division CEO Veejay Nakra said in a statement.
