Magna invests $77 mn in EV startup Yulu to enter micromobility market

-
ALSO READ
Amazon unveils 1st fleet of e-cargo bikes for sustainable deliveries in UK
Hybrids vs Electric vehicles battle to hot up in India's car market
G-20 summit in J&K: Setback for Pakistan government, victory for India
Nissan eager to leverage US tax credit on electric vehicles: Report
Automakers maneuvering with different gears to shift towards EV
-
(Reuters) - Magna International Inc is investing $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter the micromobility market, the Canadian auto parts supplier said on Sunday.
Magna will own a stake and hold a seat on the board of the Bangalore, India based company, it said. The two companies have established a new battery swapping entity.
Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. It is targeting an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months.
Micromobility, which facilitates transportation over short distances through light weight vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes, has flourished globally, supported by government incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation.
Earlier this year, India's finance minister said that the country will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs).
(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:39 IST