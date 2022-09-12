JUST IN
Magna invests $77 mn in EV startup Yulu to enter micromobility market

Magna will own a stake and hold a seat on the board of the Bangalore based company, it said. The two companies have established a new battery swapping entity.

Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. It is targeting an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months.

(Reuters) - Magna International Inc is investing $77 million in India's EV startup Yulu to enter the micromobility market, the Canadian auto parts supplier said on Sunday.

Magna will own a stake and hold a seat on the board of the Bangalore, India based company, it said. The two companies have established a new battery swapping entity.

Yulu operates around 10,000 low-speed electric two-wheelers in Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. It is targeting an additional 15 cities in the next 18 months.

Micromobility, which facilitates transportation over short distances through light weight vehicles such as electric scooters and bikes, has flourished globally, supported by government incentives for the use of environmentally friendly transportation.

Earlier this year, India's finance minister said that the country will introduce a new policy for battery swapping to boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs).

 

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; editing by Ankur Banerjee)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 12 2022. 21:39 IST

