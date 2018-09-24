Mahindra First Choice Wheels ventures into pre-owned luxury car segment

-
Mahindra First Choice Wheels (MFCW), the multi-brand used car business of Mahindra Group, has ventured into used luxury car segment, the company said on Monday. The franchise network of luxury cars that will operate under Edition brand, will retail pre-owned luxury and super luxury nameplates of various brands, including Mercedes Benz, Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Bentley, Porsche, Ferrari, and etc. MFCW inaugurated the first Edition store in Mumbai suburb last week and depending on the response, the company would add more stores in the months ahead. Edition offers those with rising disposable income and an aspiration to buy luxury cars, an opportunity their favourite car brand at a much more accessible price, said Rajeev Dubey, group president (HR & Corporate Services) and CEO (aftermarket sector) at Mahindra Group.
