Mahindra & Mahindra to increase stake in Carnot Technologies to over 53%

-
ALSO READ
Africa internet riches plundered, contested by China broker
Not right to resort to Internet shutdown every time: Parliament panel
Musk's Starlink unveils new smaller dish to connect with satellites
Ukraine struggles with Internet blackout after Russian invasion
Internet shutdowns bleeding businesses, hitting country's image
-
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Wednesday said it will increase its stake in Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd to 52.69 per cent with an investment of around Rs 14 crore.
M&M currently holds 15.60 per cent of the equity share capital of Carnot Technologies, which provides products and services related to internet connected devices for monitoring performance of vehicles and equipment, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company will make a primary infusion of approximately Rs 2.5 crore for subscription of 1,613 Series C CCCPS (cumulative compulsorily convertible preference shares) of Carnot of Rs 100 each at a premium of Rs 15,391.65 per CCCPS.
Further, it will have a secondary purchase for approximately Rs 11.5 crore of 7,423 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 15,481.65 per equity share, the filing added.
On the reasons for the acquisition, M&M said, "Carnot is expected to support the company's strategy by developing information technology solutions for its products, customers and businesses."
The transaction is expected to be completed by around March 31, 2022 and Carnot will become a subsidiary of M&M, the filing said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU