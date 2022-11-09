Mahindra ties up with three EV infra players for charging solutions

on Wednesday said it has tied up with three infrastructure partners -- Jio-bp, Statiq, and Charge+Zone -- to offer charging solutions for its upcoming range of passenger .

With these partnerships, Mahindra EV users will get seamless access to a robust fast charging infrastructure and e-mobility solutions spanning across discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a statement.

Mahindra unveiled its first all-electric SUV -- XUV400 -- recently.

Earlier this year, the company also unveiled a range of new in an event in the UK, which it plans to introduce in India over the next few years.

"We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with all our partners for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India," president - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The company approaches these partnerships as an opportunity to offer robust EV infrastructure solutions to customers quickly, and it will also help in moving a step forward towards achieving India's net-zero goals, he added.

