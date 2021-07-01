MakeMyTrip announces mandatory paid offs for employees this year

Leading online travel firm on Thursday said it has introduced mandatory paid leave for employees as part of its initiative to help them reset and recharge amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of its wellness initiatives during the pandemic that altered the way we live and work, the company has announced mandatory paid time off to encourage its employees to take a pause, disconnect from official commitments and revitalise themselves by choosing to spend time with their loved ones or taking a much-needed holiday, said in a statement.

Employees will not be asked any questions and they can avail paid time off for three working days before December 31, 2021, and will be encouraged to club these offs with a weekend to get an extended break.

“Our employees are our biggest assets and their well-being is our topmost priority.

We have made several interventions from time to time - be it introducing new initiatives or iterating existing processes.

“We hope it will help energise the workforce as they take this time for self-care while also continuing to support COVID-impacted employees with medical and financial assistance,” Group Chief Human Resource Officer Yuvaraj Srivastava said.

The company has unveiled the wellness policy by hosting Jumpstart Week with employee engagement activities to reinvigorate the workforce.

In line with its cultural value of fun@workplace, starting July 5, the company will host group recreational activities and sessions, which will involve not just the employees but also their families.

