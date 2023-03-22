Manmeet K Nanda appointed new managing director & CEO of Invest India

The board of has appointed Manmeet K Nanda as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the investment promotion and facilitation body under the commerce ministry.

Nanda succeeds Deepak Bagla, who resigned from the post last week.

In its meeting held on Monday, the board approved the appointment of Nanda, an IAS officer of the West Bengal Cadre of 2000 Batch, as the new MD and CEO, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Further, the board "appreciates Deepak Bagla for his exceptional leadership and commitment in establishing Invest India, a shining example of the government's unique experiment, as the world's most awarded Investment Promotion Agency, in a short span of eight years," the ministry said.

