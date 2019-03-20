Margin gain remains a key trigger for Cipla, say analysts

Shares of Cipla have rebounded about nine per cent from lows seen in January-end, outperforming the S&P BSE Healthcare index which is up 4.5 per cent during the period. While these gains have been led by improving growth prospects, further rise would depend on expansion in Cipla’s margins, say analysts.

On the business front, prospects in the domestic markets (about 40 per cent of overall revenue) remain robust. Cipla’s leadership in the high-margin respiratory portfolio and fast-growing segments such as gastro, gynaecology, and neurology also points to a firm outlook. With ...