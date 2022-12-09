JUST IN
Marico to acquire Vietnamese personal care brands 'Purit de Prvence', 'liv'
Snapdeal defers $152 mn IPO indefinitely citing poor market conditions
BharatPe files arbitration to claw back Ashneer Grover's 1.4% shares
20 Indian firms in 500 most valuable globally, Reliance top: Hurun report
Elan Group raises $60 mn from PAG for construction of realty projects
OYO records 83% YoY growth in business travel, Delhi is most-booked city
WeWork India to focus on 6-8 cities, expects to be valued at $2 bn: CEO
HCL Tech's shares drop most since mid-Jan on downbeat revenue outlook
Twitter Files: Select group placed people on secret blacklists, says report
Snapdeal to shelve its $152 million IPO amid tech stock market retreat
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Snapdeal defers $152 mn IPO indefinitely citing poor market conditions
V-Guard to acquire Sunflame Enterprises for Rs 660 crore in all-cash deal
Business Standard

Marico to acquire Vietnamese personal care brands 'Purit de Prvence', 'liv'

The move will help the homegrown-FMCG major to expand its presence in Vietnam

Topics
Marico | FMCG companies | Personal care product

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Marico expands plant-based protein portfolio with Saffola Soya Bhurji

Marico on Friday said it will acquire Vietnam-based Beauty X Corporation, which owns female personal care brands 'Purit de Prvence' and 'liv', in an all-cash deal for 493 Billion Vietnamese Dong (about Rs 172 crore).

The move will help the homegrown-FMCG major to expand its presence in Vietnam.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Marico South-East Asia Corporation (MSEA) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Beauty X Corporation, a firm which operates in the beauty and personal care space offering products such as shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, face wash and lotions among others.

"The transaction will expand Marico's presence in the female personal care segment in Vietnam, with an offering of a range of premium and differentiated hair care and skin care products, while also realising various operational synergies," the company said.

The transaction is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023, subject to requisite regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, Marico added.

In 2021, Beauty X had a turnover of Rs 82 crore.

Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta said both brands have established a distinct natural proposition and scaled up profitably in a rather short span of time.

"We are buoyant about the medium-term prospects of the beauty and personal care category in Vietnam and expect to further step up growth and profitability through investing in brand building and leveraging various operational synergies with our existing portfolio over the next few years," he said.

In FY22, Marico recorded a turnover of USD 1.3 billion through its products sold in India and chosen markets in Asia and Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Marico

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 17:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.