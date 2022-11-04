JUST IN
Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit to Rs 301 cr as rural demand slips
IndiGo Q2 loss widens to Rs 1,585 cr on higher fuel costs, forex losses
Cipla Q2 PAT up 11% PAT to Rs 789 cr on strong Covid-adjusted growth rate
Titan reports 33.7% rise in Q2 net profit on higher jewellery demand
GAIL Q2 net falls 46% as Russian gas supply snag hurts petchem business
Cipla Q2 net profit up 12% at Rs 797 crore, revenue rises to Rs 5,829 crore
Gillette India's Q1 profit rises 5.9% on demand for grooming products
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss widens to Rs 7,595 crore on higher expenses
Sanofi India posts Rs 131 cr profit in Sept quarter, revenue at Rs 692 cr
Mahindra Lifespaces Developers logs net loss of Rs 8 crore in Q2
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
AdaniConneX launches 'Chennai 1', a 17 Mw data centre in Sipcot IT Park
Business Standard

Marico posts surprise drop in Q2 profit to Rs 301 cr as rural demand slips

Expenses climbed 4%, while revenue increased 3% to 24.96 billion rupees led by growth in international business

Topics
Marico | Q2 results

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

FMCG, Marico, Parachute
Cash-strapped Indian consumers chose to buy smaller quantities or switch to unbranded products, dampening sales of consumer companies such as Marico, while currency fluctuations added to their woes

India's Marico reported a surprise 3% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, as rural consumers switched to cheaper, unbranded alternatives amid rising inflation.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to Rs 3.01 billion Indian ($36.51 million), missing estimates of Rs 3.2 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Expenses climbed 4%, while revenue increased 3% to Rs 24.96 billion led by growth in international business.

Sales volume of Parachute hair oil brand fell 3%.

"(Sales at mom-and-pop stores) remained weak, while the divergence in rural and urban growth grew starker with the former reeling under persistent inflationary and liquidity pressures," Marico said in a statement.

Cash-strapped Indian consumers chose to buy smaller quantities or switch to unbranded products, dampening sales of consumer companies such as Marico, while currency fluctuations added to their woes.

The Set Wet hair gel maker's profit decline comes in contrast to better-than-expected earnings reported by larger peers Colgate-Palmolive (India), Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India.

However, the softening commodity prices would help lower prices of its hair and edible oil and drive up market share during the all-important October-December festive quarter, Marico said, adding that it expects gross margins to expand sequentially.

The company also expects sales volumes in India business to grow in mid-single digits in the second half of this fiscal, after recording a 3% expansion in the second quarter on the back of strong performance in international markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Marico

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 17:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.