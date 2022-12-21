JUST IN
Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 bn to settle charges of consumer law violations
Indira IVF to invest Rs 60 cr for diagnostics foray over next 5 years
Twitter launches grey verification tick mark for govt, golden for companies
Govt clears Rs 357 cr for Foxconn under PLI scheme for phone manufacturing
Google India's profits triple in five years, at Rs 1,238 crore in FY22
Domino's Pizza Inc to take learnings from India to global markets: CEO
Byju's allegedly buying contacts of children, threatening parents: NCPCR
Vedanta announces incentives for purchase of electric vehicles by employees
Mindspace Business Parks raises Rs 100 cr debt for working capital needs
Dabur India promoters sell 1% stake through block deal to finance ventures
You are here: Home » Companies » News
We aim to help 300 Indian startups set up in Canada by 2025: TBDC chief
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Mark Zuckerberg takes witness stand in FTC case against startup acquisition

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in the FTC's effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup

Topics
Mark Zuckerberg | Tech companies | Facebook

AP  |  San Jose 

Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook parent company Meta, took the witness stand Tuesday in the FTC's effort to stop the tech giant from buying a virtual reality startup.

At issue is whether Meta's acquisition of the small company that makes a VR fitness app called Supernatural will hurt competition in the emerging virtual reality market. If the deal is allowed to go through, the Federal Trade Commission argues, it would violate antitrust laws and dampen innovation, hurting consumers who may face higher prices and fewer options outside platforms controlled by Meta Platforms Inc.

The case, expected to wrap up Tuesday, is being heard by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who also oversaw the trial of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Ramesh Sunny Balwani.

Both were sentenced to over a decade in prison for their roles in the company's blood-testing hoax.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mark Zuckerberg

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 07:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.