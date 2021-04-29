Martin Uhlarik to succeed Pratap Bose as Tata Motors global design head

-
Tata Motors on Thursday announced the appointment of Martin Uhlarik as the company's new Global Design Head.
Uhlarik, who takes over his new role from Pratap Bose, was till recently the head of design for Tata Motors European Technical Centre (TMETC).
Uhlarik will report to Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit at Tata Motors, the company said in a release.
Bose has chosen to pursue opportunities outside the company, it added.
Uhlarik will continue to operate from TMETC in the UK, leading the teams at the three Tata Motors Design centres -- Coventry (UK), Turin (Italy) and Pune, said the company.
"Martin is an experienced automobile designer with deep domain knowledge of design, keen understanding of international trends and extensive operational experience with leading automobile companies in several geographies.
"His rich experience and expertise will inspire our teams to further enhance our vehicle design philosophy and language, said Guenter Butschek, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.
Over the course of his 27-year career, Uhlarik has been involved in the design of successful nameplates with leading global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Since joining Tata Motors in 2016, as Head of Design, UK, he has led the development of the Impact 3 generation of vehicles.
