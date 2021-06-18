Maruti cuts Eeco ambulance price by Rs 88k as govt reduces GST

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Maruti Suzuki Q4 profit declines 10% YoY to Rs 1,166 cr, misses estimates
Maruti Suzuki achieves 2 million vehicle export milestone from India
-
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has reduced prices of ambulance version of its van Eeco by Rs 88,000 to Rs 6,16,875 (ex-showroom Delhi), in line with the cut in the GST rate on such kind of vehicles.
The GST rate on Eeco ambulance has come down to 12 per cent from the earlier rate of 28 per cent.
"Accordingly, there will be a reduction in the ex-showroom price of Eeco ambulance, and the revised price applicable in Delhi will be Rs 6,16,875," MSI said in a regulatory filing.
This change is applicable for vehicles invoiced by the company to dealers as well as vehicles invoiced by dealerships to customers with effect from the date of notification, June 14, it added.
The finance ministry's revenue department on June 14 had notified the lower rates for 18 COVID-related supplies, like hand sanitiser, pulse oximeters, BiPAP machine, testing kits, ambulances and temperature check equipment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU