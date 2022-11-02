JUST IN
Airtel says crossed 1 million customers on 5G network amid network build-up
JSW group to invest Rs 1 trn in Karnataka in five years, say Sajjan Jindal
JSW Group plans to invest Rs one trillion in Karnataka in five years
Garuda Aerospace, IISc sign MoU for research projects, geographical surveys
Amid heavy sell-off, FPIs dump 30 mn Paytm shares in less than a year
Byju's decides not to shut its Kerala centre after founder meets CM
Glenmark Pharma gets US health regulator nod for generic medication
NPCI CEO pitches UPI autopay after Musk demands fee for blue ticks
IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection
Rohan Murty wants to use data to make white-collar workers more efficient
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Vodafone Idea enhances postpaid offering as it loses ground to Airtel
Covid impact shows that work can be done remotely: Wipro's Rishad Premji
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki India crosses 25 million cumulative production milestone

The company sells 16 passenger vehicles in the domestic market and also exports to around 100 countries

Topics
Maruti Suzuki India | Maruti Suzuki | Automobile

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki
Its first production facility came up in Gurugram, Haryana

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has crossed 2.5 crore cumulative production mark.

MSI started production in December 1983 and crossed the 10-lakh production mark in March 1994. It crossed 1- crore mark in March 2011 and 2-crore milestone in July 2018.

Its first production facility came up in Gurugram, Haryana.

The company now has two manufacturing plants in Gurugram and Manesar in Haryana, with an installed production capacity of 15 lakh units per annum.

The company sells 16 passenger vehicles in the domestic market and also exports to around 100 countries.

"2022 marks 40 years of Suzuki's partnership with the people of India. Crossing 25 million cumulative production milestone this year is a testimony of Suzuki's continued commitment and partnership with the people of India," MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said in a statement.

Going forward, the automaker will continue to introduce new products in the market, he added.

"Anticipating growing demand for passenger vehicles, we have also started work on setting up a new manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana," Takeuchi stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maruti Suzuki India

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 16:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.