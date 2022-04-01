Maruti Suzuki's exports hit record high of 238,376 units in FY22

Overseas shipments for car market leader India reached a record high for the year ending March 31, the company said in a statement.

The local arm of the Japanese carmaker exported a record 238,376 units in FY22, the highest in any financial year. The company exported 26,496 units during March 2022, clocking its highest ever monthly exports. This demonstrates Maruti Suzuki’s commitment to the government’s “Make-in-India initiative,” it said. India manufactured vehicles are exported to over 100 countries.

The top five export models during the year included Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, and the Middle East were the top export destinations.

Assuming office as Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “Today is an auspicious day for me as I take up the responsibility of MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki, that coincides with the achievement of this historic highest ever exports. This export milestone demonstrates the dedication and hardwork of team led by Kenichi Ayukawa, from whom I have taken up this role. These export numbers are a reflection of India’s manufacturing potential and the acceptance of India-manufactured vehicles, all over the world.”

Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles since 1986 and has achieved a cumulative export of over 2,250,000 vehicles.