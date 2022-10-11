Masani re-elected as Prez of Asia Pacific Audit Bureaux of Certification

Hormuzd Masani, Secretary General of the Bureau of Circulations, ( ABC) has been re-appointed as the Treasurer of the International Bureaux of Certification ( IFABC ) for the term 2022-2024. He has also been appointed as the President of the Asia Pacific Bureaux of Certification (APABC).

Masani, who has been representing the Audit Bureau of Circulations (ABC) India on the Executive Board of IFABC continuously since the year 2008 was unanimously re-appointed at the International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification General

Assembly, which was held recently. He has been the Secretary General of ABC India since December 1998.

Other members, apart from India, on the IFABC Executive Board are representatives of member Bureaux from Austria, Brazil, France, Germany, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the US.

Established in 1948, ABC India is the founder member of the International Federation of Audit Bureaux of Certification

(IFABC). It audits and certifies circulation figures of over 750 member publications every six months.

IFABC provides its members with a forum to share knowledge and develop collaborative solutions that support trust and transparency in media. The Federation at its General Assembly discussed ways and means to deliver best practices and innovation in auditing and media measurement on a global scale.