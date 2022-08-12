JUST IN
PFC Q1 profit up marginally at Rs 4,580 cr; income falls 2% to Rs 18,544 cr
Hero MotoCorp posts over 2-fold rise in Q1 consolidated PAT to Rs 585 cr
Apollo Tyres Q1 results: Net profit rises 49.21% to Rs 191 crore
Sun TV Networks Q1 consolidated net profit rises 35% to Rs 494 crore
Zee Entertainment Q1 consolidated net profit down 49% to Rs 107 cr
Q1 results: LIC's net profit jumps multifold to Rs 682.89 crore
Bajaj Electricals Q1 net profit at Rs 41.19 cr; sales up 42% to Rs 1,202 cr
Grasim Industries Q1 profit up 13% to Rs 2,759 cr; revenue up 41%
Apollo Hospitals net profit dips 35% to Rs 323.78 crore in June quarter
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net profit down by 32% to Rs 520.5 cr; revenue up 9.4%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Focus on customers, solve their problem immediately: Vaishnaw to BSNL staff
Business Standard

Matrimony.com standalone Q1 net profit declines to Rs 12.88 crore

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 119.79 crore, from Rs 109.21 crore registered in the same period previous year.

Topics
Matrimony.com | matrimonial sites

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Matrimony.com
(Photo courtesy: Matrimony.com)

Online matrimonial services provider Matrimony.com Ltd has reported a marginal decline on its standalone net profit for the April-June 2022 quarter at Rs 12.88 crore, the company said on Friday.

The city-headquartered company had reported standalone net profit at Rs 14.10 crore during corresponding quarter previous year, a company statement said.

For the year ending March 31, 2022 the standalone net profit was at Rs 56.98 crore.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs 119.79 crore, from Rs 109.21 crore registered in the same period previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the standalone total income was at Rs 450.86 crore.

In a statement, company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said, "A good start to the year with a double digit year-on-year billing growth. It is also heartening to see our paid subscriptions grow 13.8 per cent year-on-year giving us the confidence that strategic priorities are making good progress."

"We will continue to strengthen these focus areas to maintain this momentum," he said.

The consolidated revenue during the quarter under review witnessed a growth of 4.9 per cent by reporting Rs 116 crore while the billing grew by Rs 116.50 crore, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Matrimony.com

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 19:57 IST

`
.