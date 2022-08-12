JUST IN
Zee Entertainment Q1 consolidated net profit down 49% to Rs 107 cr
Q1 results: LIC's net profit jumps multifold to Rs 682.89 crore
Bajaj Electricals Q1 net profit at Rs 41.19 cr; sales up 42% to Rs 1,202 cr
Grasim Industries Q1 profit up 13% to Rs 2,759 cr; revenue up 41%
Apollo Hospitals net profit dips 35% to Rs 323.78 crore in June quarter
Aurobindo Pharma Q1 net profit down by 32% to Rs 520.5 cr; revenue up 9.4%
Page Industries' net profit surges multi-fold to Rs 207 cr in June qtr
Apollo Hospitals' net profit falls 35% to Rs 324 crore in June qtr
Bata India profit rises 72% to Rs 119 cr; net sales up at Rs 943 cr in Q1
Allcargo Logistics Q1 PAT rises over two-fold to Rs 280 cr; revenue up 65%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
BEML to list land holding company, clearing way for privatisation
Business Standard

Sun TV Networks Q1 consolidated net profit rises 35% to Rs 494 crore

Sun TV's revenue from operations rose 48.88 per cent to Rs 1,219.14 crore in the latest June quarter. It was at Rs 818.87 crore in the year-ago period.

Topics
Sun TV Network | broadcasters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun TV
The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 365.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Broadcaster Sun TV Networks Ltd on Friday reported a 35.32 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 493.99 crore in the first quarter ended June.

The company had reported a profit after tax of Rs 365.03 crore in the April-June period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Sun TV's revenue from operations rose 48.88 per cent to Rs 1,219.14 crore in the latest June quarter. It was at Rs 818.87 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total expenses climbed nearly 78 per cent to Rs 660.80 crore in the three months ended June 2022.

Sun TV operates satellite television channels across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla and Marathi. It has FM radio stations and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League as well as the OTT platform Sun NXT.

In a separate filing, Sun TV said its board on Friday approved an interim dividend of 100 per cent, which is Rs 5 per share.

Share of the company rose marginally to close at Rs 477.35 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Sun TV Network

First Published: Fri, August 12 2022. 19:07 IST

`
.