Max Bupa eyes Rs 250 cr business from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh in 5 yrs

Max Bupa Health Insurance on Tuesday said it is eyeing business of Rs 250 crore in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh in the next five years.
It also plans to add 12,500 agents in these two states and union territory in five years.
"We are strengthening our presence in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the company's Director - Retail Sales Ankur Kharbanda said here.
"In the next five years, we plan to do a business of Rs 150 crore in Punjab and Chandigarh and Rs 100 crore in Haryana," he said on the firm's premium collection target.
"As we expand to newer markets in north India, our plan is to increase penetration of health insurance and significantly raise awareness about its benefits," he added.
Kharbanda further said the coronavirus pandemic has led to an increased awareness about the importance of health insurance among Indians.
"In the last few months, we have seen a shift in the minds of consumers with health insurance becoming a priority purchase. As a trusted health partner, Max Bupa's goal is to sustain this awareness and expand our presence in the tier II and III cities to create further awareness about the importance of health insurance, he said.
Max Bupa is opening offices across 45 additional cities this year. "We plan to take the total count to over 200 offices across India in the next two years," he stated.
Kharbanda said the company offers a wide range of affordable, comprehensive and disease specific products as per customers' varying health needs.
The robust product portfolio of Max Bupa includes indemnity products like ReAssure -- a 100 per cent cashless plan and Health Companion.
