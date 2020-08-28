JUST IN
Business Standard

Max Group to relist its arm Max India on stock exchanges on Friday

Press Trust of India 

Top level rejig at Max Group after Max India Ltd demerger
Business conglomerate Max Group will relist its arm Max India on bourses for shares trading on Friday, enabling shareholders to unlock value from the growth in emerging senior-care and retirement homes sector.

Max India, which got delisted in June, had announced plans to invest Rs 300 crore over the next four years to develop a housing project for senior living in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, as well as in its new assisted-care services business.

Max India (till recently known as Advaita Allied Health Services) will list and start trading on the NSE as well as the BSE on August 28. The listing will unlock value for shareholders of erstwhile Max India, allowing them with pure-play access to the sunrise and high-potential senior care sector,” a company statement said.

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 02:24 IST

