Max Healthcare Q3 PAT up 7% to Rs 269 cr, revenue rises to Rs 1,559 cr

Max Healthcare Institute on Thursday reported a 7 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 269 crore for the December quarter.
The healthcare provider had posted a profit after tax of Rs 252 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.
Network gross revenue increased to Rs 1,559 crore, reflecting a 13 per cent year-on-year growth, Max Healthcare said in a statement.
"By virtue of focus on healthcare infrastructure, research and skilling as well as ground breaking policies such as National Digital Healthcare Mission, Heal In India and Heal By India, the government has established a solid foundation to enable the private sector players in India to cater to both domestic and global requirements at affordable prices," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and MD Abhay said.
Shares of the company ended 0.23 per cent down at Rs 440.4 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 16:32 IST
