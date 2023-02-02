APL Apollo Tubes misses Q3 profit view on higher raw material costs

-
ALSO READ
Apollo Hospitals net profit dips 35% to Rs 323.78 crore in June quarter
Apollo Tyres Q2 net profit surges 11% to Rs 194 cr on back of robust sales
Apollo Hospitals Q2 net falls 20% to Rs 213 cr, income rises to Rs 4,274 cr
NASA's mightiest moon rocket Artemis 1 blasts off 50 years after Apollo
Manyavar, Cipla: 11 stocks that could hold ground even if market corrects
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Steel tube maker APL Apollo Tubes Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher raw material costs.
The company said its consolidated profit rose 32% to 1.69 billion rupees ($20.61 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from 1.28 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 1.78 billion rupees, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The company recorded its biggest-ever quarterly sales, while total expenses jumped 34% to 41.01 billion rupees, mainly due to a surge in material costs.
Apollo Z, the company's rust-proof structures segment and its second-biggest business, posted a 7% drop in sales volume.
Total revenue from operations climbed 34% to 43.27 billion rupees billion rupees, led by higher volumes at Apollo Structurals.
Apollo's shares were up about 2% in afternoon trading.
They climbed 9.2% last year, underperforming a 21.8% increase in India's Nifty Metal index.
($1 = 81.9930 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Sohini Goswami)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 15:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU