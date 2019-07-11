MCA may expand powers of regional directors for M&As of higher categories

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is considering a proposal to expand the powers of regional directors to do mergers and acquisitions (M&As) of higher categories to bring down the burden on the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs), a senior government official told Business Standard. “We are trying to demystify and make it easier to do business,” said a senior government official.

Regional directors are authorised to approve M&As for small companies and those between a parent and a subsidiary company under Section 233 of the Companies Act. All other such transactions ...