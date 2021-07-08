Meat startup TenderCuts enters Bengaluru, to add 10 stores by year-end

Paragon Partners-backed fresh and seafood TenderCuts has expanded to the Bengaluru market with the launch of its offline stores and online delivery.

The brand would be strengthening its presence in Bengaluru with addition of 10 stores in the coming months across different neighbourhoods.

“Since our first launch in Chennai in 2016, our experience has been nothing short of extraordinary. With our expertise as the market leader in Hyderabad and Chennai, TenderCuts takes a leap ahead into the Bangalore market with constant passion towards delivering the highest quality of fresh and seafood,” said Nishanth Chandran, founder & CEO at TenderCuts, which is currently present in 25 stores across Chennai and Hyderabdad.

TenderCuts follows an omni-channel business model and once a customer places an order for a product, the order is directed towards the nearest TenderCuts store in the neighbourhood and the butcher slices the only after the order is received, which maintains the freshness of the product, explains Chandran.

The had recently raised $15 million from and NABVENTURES, an agri-food tech VC fund backed by Nabard. TenderCuts also leverages NABARD’s network of over 5,000=plus farmer producer organisations that includes over 1 million farmers, which helps TenderCuts to augment its supply chain, by establishing direct partnerships with local farming and fishing communities and strong backward links to guarantee absolute freshness.