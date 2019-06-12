Meet Laxman Narasimhan, the man Reckitt Benckiser has named global CEO

British consumer goods major RB (Reckitt Benckiser) on Wednesday appointed PepsiCo’s Laxman Narasimhan its global chief executive officer (CEO), effective September 1. Narasimhan (51) will succeed incumbent Rakesh Kapoor, who will leave the company at the end of 2019, and is the second Indian to be appointed to the position at the firm.

A Pune university graduate, who has an MA in German and International Studies as well as an MBA in Finance, both from the University of Pennsylvania, was named chief commercial officer at PepsiCo in March. This was a newly created position by ...