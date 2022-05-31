Mensa Brands is profitable with net revenue run rate of Rs 1,500 cr

Mensa Brands, a technology-led house of brands built for the e-commerce industry, said it is profitable with a net revenue run rate of Rs 1500 crore in the first twelve months of operations.

The firm said it has become India’s largest D2C (direct-to-consumer) tech-led house of brands with over 20 brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle within one year of operations. Owing to the founding teams’ expertise in scaling digital brands and Mensa's agile tech platform, key brands are growing exponentially at over 80 per cent while generating profits, a unique differentiator in the e-commerce space.

"In just one year, we've achieved a Rs 1500-crore run-rate with over 20 outstanding brands, including five breakout category leaders. Our team has built a sustainable business model supported by a market-leading technology platform, and we are proud to have served more than 5 million customers,” said Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO of Mensa Brands. “We look forward to the exciting year ahead as we continue to build our brands into household names, partner with 20 more exciting brands, and become a Rs 3000-crore run-rate business with continued profitability."

Mensa currently has 700 employees across its three central offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram. It has plans to hire another 700 people in the coming year.

Last November, Mensa Brands, became Asia's fastest unicorn or a startup with over $1 billion valuation, after raising Series B funding of $135 million from investors such as Alpha Wave Ventures-Falcon Edge Capital, Accel Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management and Prosus Ventures. Within six months of starting the business, Bengaluru-based Mensa raised a total of more than $300 million in equity and debt.

Leveraging a combination of levers across product, pricing, marketing, distribution, and brand building, Mensa works closely with partner brands to accelerate growth on both marketplaces and D2C channels in India and globally.

Mensa Brand’s proprietary tech and data stack support non-linear growth for its omnichannel global distribution. More than half of Mensa’s brands are available outside India across the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Singapore, and UAE.

Mensa kick-started its journey in May 2021 with a vision to partner and invest in digital-first brands across fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care and food and scale them exponentially. It has also been making several acquisitions of local brands. Early this year, it acquired Kolkata-based leather goods manufacturer and seller, Estalon. It also acquired a majority stake in aromatherapy and natural personal care brand, Florona and in gardening solutions brand, TrustBasket.