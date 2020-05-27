Mercedes Benz bets on high-performance cars for the tech-inclined driver

Mercedes-Benz India will stay on track with its rollout of new cars for 2020 that includes around ten new cars of which around four are expected to be high-performance AMG vehicles. Two of those cars, the AMG C 63 Coupe and the GTR were launched Wednesday afternoon. "These two cars represent high performance products designed for petrol-heads who love to drive fast and are into technology," said Mercedes-Benz India's Managing Director and CEO Martin Schwenk.

The AMG cars that Mercedes-Benz retails across its key showrooms includes over a dozen models that consist of the CLA45, GLA45, C43, SLC 43, GLC43, GLE43, C63 Coupe, E63, S63 Coupe, G63, AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, AMG GT R, AMG GT S and AMG GT Roadster. Prices start at Rs 75 lakh for C43 Coupe to Rs 3 crore for a fully loaded AMG S63.

According to the company's annual report for 2019, Daimler worldwide sold a total of 3.34 million vehicles in 2019 (2018: 3.35 million). The company however states in its report that "Individual and self-determined mobility is likely to remain our primary business model for the car segment over the coming decade." It goes on to add that volumes in the premium and luxury segments in particular should increase further. "Growth here is likely to be driven primarily by China and other Asian markets, although the more established markets in Europe and the United States will contribute to this growth as well. We plan to exploit this potential, in particular with our range of high-quality models such as the G-Class, as well as through our Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach sub-brands," the report said.

Sales of Daimler's sports cars rose by 48% to 28,400 units, largely due to the market success of its Mercedes-AMG GT models

That trend is also mimicked here with the AMG performance cars having grown the most for Mercedes-Benz in the last couple years with the AMG brand reporting a 64 percent increase year on year to 2019, Schenk said, adding that with over 50 percent market share, its performance has come despite the funk that the entire auto industry has been in. That means it sells more cars than Porsche India.

Schwenk said that the company sells around 200 AMG cars a year and while sales have been typically highest in Delhi and Mumbai, the last year has see Bengaluru emerge as a prime market accounting for some 25 per cent of volumes.

In addition, sales have been higher for the Mercedes-Benz branded vehicles represents success at a business level and the AMG offers weekend performance motoring for enthusiasts which lend the car a "two-in-one quality, at least for the entry models like the C-63" a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson said.

Sirish Chandran, Editor of car enthusiast magazine Evo India says that while premium car-makers like BMW, and Audi have performance cars, the difference with Mercedes-Benz is that it puts its weight behind the AMG. "The AMG brand will have shop-in-shop facilities at dealerships in some cities and in others like Pune, and Coimbatore will actually have its own showrooms," Chandran says. "Typically people who buy these cars have already driven them abroad and are focused on taking them on to the tracks for the weekend." Performance car driving has increased in India in recent times with the advent of circuits the Buddh International Circuit F-1 Track in Noida and the racing track in Chennai.

Chandran says helping the sale of performance cars is the growth of super car clubs that include the Cannonball Club, the Throttle Club and more. There are about five organised clubs and at least a dozen more homegrown ones across the country with enthusiasts who are into performance driving.