Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks, says report

-
ALSO READ
Meta Platforms hit with 8 suits claiming its algorithms ruin young lives
Facebook pulls the plug on podcast business after a year: Report
In India push, WhatsApp plans cashback for peer transfers, merchant payment
Meta Platforms stock jumps 19% as Facebook returns to user growth
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
-
Meta platforms, which include Facebook and Whatsapp, were found exposed to human right risks such as "restrictions of freedom of expression and information" and "hatred that incites hostility" due to action of third parties, the first human rights report of the social media giant has said.
The report is based on an independent human rights impact assessment (HRIA) commissioned in 2019 by Meta on potential human rights risks in India and other countries related to its platforms.
The project was undertaken by Foley Hoag LLP.
"The HRIA noted the potential for Meta's platforms to be connected to salient human rights risks caused by third parties, including: restrictions of freedom of expression and information; third party advocacy of hatred that incites hostility, discrimination, or violence; rights to non-discrimination; as well as violations of rights to privacy and security of person," the report said.
The HRIA involved interviews with 40 civil society stakeholders, academics, and journalists.
The report found that Meta faced criticism and potential reputational risks related to risks of hateful or discriminatory speech by end users.
The assessment also noted a difference between company and external stakeholder understandings of content policies.
"It noted persistent challenges relating to user education; difficulties of reporting and reviewing content; and challenges of enforcing content policies across different languages. In addition, the assessors noted that civil society stakeholders raised several allegations of bias in content moderation. The assessors did not assess or reach conclusions about whether such bias existed," the report said.
According to the report, the project was launched in March 2020 and it experienced limitations caused by Covid-19, with a research and content end date of June 30, 2021.
The assessment was conducted independently of Meta, the report said.
The HRIA developed recommendations for Meta around implementation and oversight, content moderation, product interventions etc which Meta is studying and will consider them as a baseline to identify and guide related actions, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU