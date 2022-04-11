Meta to stop people from sharing private residential info of other users

-
ALSO READ
Meta purges 14.8 mn pieces of bad content in India in January
Meta to break language barriers with AI, builds universal speech translator
Meta sues fake customer engagement service provider directed at Facebook
Facebook parent Meta's social VR platform Horizon hits 300,000 users
Meta shares plunge 20% as Facebook feels heat from Apple and TikTok
-
Meta (formerly Facebook) is ending an exception to its existing rules that allowed users to post private residential information of people on its platforms if it was "publicly available" elsewhere.
Reacting to a decision by Facebook Oversight Board, Meta agreed to remove the exception from its policy.
"As the board notes in this recommendation, removing the exception for 'publicly available' private residential information may limit the availability of this information on Facebook and Instagram when it is still publicly available elsewhere," the company said.
"However, we recognise that implementing this recommendation can strengthen privacy protections on our platforms," it added.
The policy change would be implemented "by the end of the year".
Additionally, Meta is changing its response to posts that include photos of the outside of private homes.
The social network said it will not take action if "the property depicted is the focus of a news story unless it's shared in the context of organising protests against the resident".
"Access to residential addresses can be an important tool for journalism, civic activism, and other public discourse. However, exposing this information without consent can also create a risk to an individual's safety and infringe on privacy," Meta said in an update.
The planned policy changes by Meta should help victims of 'doxxing' which is the act of revealing a person's personal information online with an aim to harass him or her.
The social media giant had asked the Oversight Board to help shape its rules in June last year, saying the policy was "significant and difficult".
The board followed up with 17 recommendations for the company in February, which Meta has now weighed in on, reports Engadget.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU