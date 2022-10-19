Metro Brands acquires 100% shareholding of Cravatex Brands

Footwear retail chain has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 per cent shareholding of Brands to expand its presence in the sports and athleisure space in India, a regulatory filing said on Wednesday.

BSE-listed Brands is a retail, brand licensing, distribution and sourcing company that has the exclusive long-term license for the Italian sportswear brand FILA, owns sportwear brand Proline, and represents other international brands.

The acquisition is based on fulfilment of closing conditions by both parties. Paragon Partners, an existing investor in Brands Limited, will also sell its entire stake as part of this transaction, Cravatex said in the filing.

"This acquisition fits our strategic vision at Ltd to leverage our expertise in brick and mortar and e-commerce retail while serving the growing need of the consumer in the sports and athleisure category.

"We are truly committed to our vision to be India's largest specialty footwear and accessory retailer. With this acquisition, we look forward to elevating the sportwear landscape in India," Metro Brands, Chief Executive Officer, Nissan Joseph said.

Through this acquisition will receive exclusive rights for Proline and for the sale and distribution rights of FILA acrossformats, including Exclusive Brand Stores, Multi Brand Stores, Airport Stores, Distribution, Online Marketplaces and Webstores, in India.

