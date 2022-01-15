Metro Brands Q3 consolidated net profit jumps 53% to Rs 102 cr

Footwear firm on Saturday reported 53% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 102 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The company, which recently got listed on bourses, reported net profit of Rs 66 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 59% to Rs 484 crore as compared to Rs 304 crore in Q3FY21.

Basic Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3FY22 stood at Rs 3.82, as compared with Rs 2.50 for Q3FY21.

Nissan Joseph, CEO , Limited, said: "I would like to thank the dedicated associates of for delivering our best quarterly revenue, EBITDA and PAT in the history of Metro Brands. Furthermore, we are pleased to see traction in all our concepts of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, and Crocs. We also are encouraged by the growth we have witnessed across the multiple tiers of cities that we operate in and the continued growth of our e-commerce and omni channel business. We closely monitor the potential disruptions of the current Covid situation and are ready to respond to local regulations, which may impact our locations, while keeping the safety of our customers and associates as a priority."

On Friday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 1.5% higher at Rs 507.90.