MG Motor India crosses 100,000 cumulative sales mark in nearly 3 yrs

MG Motor India on Monday said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestones in the country since the launch of its first vehicle nearly three years ago.
The company, which started selling its vehicles in India with the launch of Hector SUV in June 2019, currently has a portfolio including the electric SUV, ZS EV, premium SUV Gloster and compact SUV Astor.
"This marks a new milestone in the brand's journey centred on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community," MG Motor India said in a statement.
MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said, "Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day."
He further said, "in line with our core pillars - innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning."
At present, the company has a manufacturing facility at Halol in Gujarat with an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers.
The company said it has successfully integrated 37 per cent of women employees into its workforce, including the factory and aims to achieve 50 per cent by December 2023.
