India on Tuesday said its retail sales increased 20 per cent to 4,306 units in January as compared to the same period a year ago.

The auto maker had retailed 3,602 units in January 2021.

"The supply remains affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage, which has led to reduced production," India said in a statement.

Although the demand momentum continues, believes that the situation will improve in the year's second half, it added.

The company sells models like Hector, Astor and Gloster in the domestic market.

