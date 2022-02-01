Bharti Airtel buys around 25% stake in startup Lavelle Networks

-
ALSO READ
Analysts expect Bharti Airtel's Q1 profit to halve QoQ; stable ARPU likely
Tariff hike to aid Bharti Airtel's Q2 ARPU; profit may double QoQ: Analysts
Bharti Airtel shares gain over 4% on Rs 21,000-cr fundraising plan approval
Airtel Q1 net profit more than halves to Rs 283 cr; ARPU at Rs 146
Airtel buys around 25% equity stake in startup Lavelle Networks
-
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced an agreement to acquire about 25 per cent equity stake in Bengaluru-based technology startup Lavelle Networks. Further, ASM Technologies, a global technology engineering and product development services provider, has done a follow on investment in Lavelle Networks.
In a statement on Monday, Airtel announced the acquisition of about 25 per cent strategic stake in SD-WAN startup Lavelle Networks but did not disclose financial details about the deal that entails a cash consideration.
Lavelle Networks specialises in software-defined Wide Area Network (WAN) solutions and it serves a range of industry segments.
"As more enterprises move to cloud-based applications to serve their customers in a digital-first ecosystem, they require on-demand and reliable network connectivity," Airtel release said.
As a result, there is an increased demand for software defined solutions that have the agility to serve a cloud-based hybrid IT environment.
Airtel Business' Network as a Service (NaaS) is a digital platform that focuses on emerging connectivity requirements of enterprises as they go through the cloud and digital adoption.
Under the NaaS portfolio, Airtel will offer software defined connectivity solution from Lavelle Networks and co-create a series of innovations as part of its the platform.
"This also aims to bring 'Made in India' products and solutions for enterprises by offering cutting edge technology and cost efficiencies," Airtel said.
The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is February 28, 2022.
"Acquisition of the stake of Investee company is done at mutually agreed pre money enterprise valuation. The said valuation is not disclosed herein due to reasons of confidentiality," Airtel said in a regulatory filing. The deal is for a cash consideration.
Founded in 2015, Lavelle Networks is a networking software startup that delivers cloud-powered technology to optimise secure and manage enterprise branch networks.
Also, technology engineering and product development services provider ASM Technologies has done a follow on investment in Lavelle Networks, the two companies said in a statement but did not provide investment details.
"ASM Technologies has been a partner of Lavelle Networks since its initial years and last year even setup a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for software defined networking, jointly in Bengaluru," it added.
Earlier this month, Lavelle Networks was named in the latest batch of the Google for Startups Accelerator (GFSA) India programme, which helps high potential Indian technology startups to build and scale in its initial years.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU