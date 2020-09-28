MG Motors to invest Rs 1,000 crore more in India despite anti-China mood

Despite scrutiny by the government and the growing anti-China mood in the country, MG Motors, India arm of China’s SAIC Motor says that it will invest another Rs 1,000 crore within the next one year to build up capacity.

The company also plans to increase localisation of its products by building more cars in India and also aims to do battery localisation and assemble battery in the country. “Till today, we have invested up to Rs 3,000 crore. In the Halol plant, we are going to invest another Rs 1,000 crore in next 12 months which is basically to take care of new ...