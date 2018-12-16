Micromax looks to bolster international operations, foray into South Africa

maker is foraying into the South African market as it looks to further bolster its international operations, which it expects to contribute as much as 20 per cent to its overall revenues by next fiscal.

The company is also looking at expanding its range of consumer durable products like television sets and smart accessories to and

Micromax, which is facing intense competition from and Chinese players like Xiaomi, and Vivo, among others, in the Indian market, operates in Russia, Middle East, Nepal, and

"We will soon enter the market and have partnered there. There is a big opportunity there, about 8 million devices a month," co-founder told PTI.

He added the company has already introduced its in the SAARC region and is looking at extending the range to and markets.

"Exports now is about 11 per cent of our revenues. We expect this to grow to 17-18 per cent or even 20 per cent next fiscal," he said.

Once a in the Indian market, began to struggle as Chinese brands like Oppo, and began to rise in popularity among Indian consumers.

Helped by a Rs 1,500-crore order from the government, that it carried out with telecom operator Reliance Jio, Micromax made it back to the top five tally of players in the third quarter of this year.

is one of the world's largest markets and growing steadily. shipments in touched an all-time high of 42.6 million units in the July-September 2018 quarter, registering a year-on-year growth of 9.1 per cent, according to research firm IDC.

led the smartphone tally with shipments of 11.7 million units and 27.3 per cent market share, followed by (9.6 million units, 22.6 per cent share), (4.5 million units, 10.5 per cent share), Micromax (2.9 million units, 6.9 per cent share) and (2.9 million units, 6.7 per cent share).

Micromax plans to launch more in the coming weeks to strengthen its position in the Indian market.