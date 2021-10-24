Microsoft acquires Clear Software to improve connectivity with SAP, Oracle

-
Tech giant Microsoft has acquired Clear Software, a provider of integration and business-process products with an emphasis on SAP and Oracle connectivity.
The company announced the Clear Software purchase on October 22 and is not disclosing the price paid, ZDNet reported.
Microsoft officials said they believe Clear Software's Application Programming Interface access and back-end systems knowledge will strengthen the integration between the Power platform and outside systems of record.
Clear Software's products offer more than 100 pre-built abstractions for SAP and Oracle and can be customised for each organisation's needs.
Microsoft's Power Platform is a set of low-code/no-code tools for "citizen developers" (non-professional programmers), which includes Power Automate, Power Apps and Power BI.
"We want to make it easier for customers to integrate a variety of systems when they build business applications with Microsoft Power Platform," said Stephen Siciliano, Partner General Manager of Power Automate in the blog post about the announcement.
"The Clear Software integrations will make it a more seamless experience to use Power Apps and Power automate to build business applications and automation over complex systems like SAP and Oracle," Siciliano added.
Microsoft will provide specifics about how it intends to incorporate Clear Software's technology into its line-up at a later date, officials said.
Clear Software based in Zionsville, Indiana, was founded by former Deloitte and Accenture consultants with ERP implementation expertise.
