India sees registration of over 16,500 new companies in September

-
ALSO READ
Covid vaccine registration for 18 above from today: Things you should know
Coronavirus vaccine registration: FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine, CoWIN, and more
What are Bharat-series vehicle registration plates? Decoded
Government introduces new registration mark for personal vehicles
NDA, Naval exam 2022: Registration open; girls to apply too, says UPSC
-
As many as 16,570 new companies were registered in the country in September, taking the total number of active companies to more than 14.14 lakh, according to official data.
Data from the corporate affairs ministry showed that a total of 22,32,699 companies were registered in the country as on September 30.
Out of them, 7,73,070 companies were closed, 2,298 were assigned dormant status as per the Companies Act, 2013, 6,944 were under liquidation and 36,110 were in the process of being struck-off.
As per the ministry's monthly information bulletin for the corporate sector, there were 14,14,277 active companies as on September 30.
Citing an analysis registration of new companies during September 2019 to September 2021 period, the ministry said the data indicates that monthly registration of companies has increased after hitting lowest of 3,209 in April 2020.
"A total of 16,570 companies were registered in September 2021 as compared to 16,641 in September 2020. An increase (24.68 per cent) in registration of companies has been witnessed in September 2021 over the previous month... A total of 4,535 LLPs were registered in September 2021 as compared to 4,016 LLPs in September 2020," the ministry said.
Out of the 14,14,277 active companies, the ministry said 14,05,098 were limited by shares, 8,872 were limited by guarantee and 307 were unlimited companies.
Among the 7,73,070 closed companies at the end of September, 7,13,052 were declared defunct and struck-off after issuance of notice under the Companies Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU