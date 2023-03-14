JUST IN
HCC, MEI bag Rs 3,681-crore bullet train station project from NHSRC
Three years, 4,700 complaints against domestic airlines: Govt data
Amid tech layoffs, Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad reports uptick in upskilling
NDTV shares revised share-holding pattern with govt, says I&B minister
Reliance buyout of METRO Cash & Carry India gets CCI's clearance
Start-ups for govt-led 'evacuation' plan to bring money to India
Reliance Jio eyes postpaid segment with new family plans, free trial
CCI clears Reliance's over $300 million buy of Metro's local business
Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover
Deals plunge by 60% to $1.8 billion in February on deepening funding winter
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Mahindra unit in Bangladesh winds up operations, ceases to exist
icon-arrow-left
Ola Electric offers buyers to upgrade S1 scooters with new front fork
Business Standard

Microsoft inks Xbox game deal with Boosteroid cloud gaming platform

Microsoft said that it struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform, its latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinising purchase of Activision Blizzard

Topics
Microsoft | Xbox

AP  |  London 

US, UK and allies link China with global hacking spree: Report

Microsoft said Tuesday that it has struck a deal to make Xbox PC video games available on the Boosteroid cloud gaming platform, its latest move to appease antitrust regulators scrutinising its purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard.

The US tech giant said the 10-year agreement would also include Activision Blizzard titles like the popular Call of Duty franchise if or when the acquisition gets approved.

Microsoft has been announcing new partnerships as it tries to persuade regulators in the U.S. and Europe to allow the $69 billion all-cash transaction to go through.

In recent months, Microsoft has signed similar agreements with Nintendo, Nvidia and Steam as it battles stiff opposition from Sony, which makes the rival PlayStation console and fears losing access to Call of Duty and Activision's other hit games.

The agreement makes "more clear to regulators that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will make Call of Duty' available on far more devices than before, Microsoft President Brad Smith said.

Boosteroid, which has 4 million users and a software development team based in Ukraine, is billed as the world's biggest independent cloud gaming provider.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.