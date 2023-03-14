JUST IN
HCC, MEI bag Rs 3,681-crore bullet train station project from NHSRC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bullet train

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has bagged a Rs 3,681 crore project for construction of a bullet train station, a statement said on Tuesday.

The contract was awarded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail.

The Bandra Kurla Complex bullet train station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 metres, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport, HCC said in a statement.

This station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, and it is planned at a depth of about 24 metres below the ground level. The station will have a total of three floors.

On Tuesday, shares of the company settled 4.33 per higher at Rs 14.95 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:35 IST

`
