HCC, MEI bag Rs 3,681-crore bullet train station project from NHSRC

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCC) in a joint venture with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has bagged a Rs 3,681 crore project for construction of a bullet train station, a statement said on Tuesday.
The contract was awarded by the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) for the construction of the Bandra Kurla Complex Station of the 508.17 km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail.
The Bandra Kurla Complex bullet train station will have six platforms, and each platform is approximately 414 metres, sufficient to accommodate a 16-coach bullet train. The station will have connectivity with the metro and road transport, HCC said in a statement.
This station is the only underground station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor, and it is planned at a depth of about 24 metres below the ground level. The station will have a total of three floors.
On Tuesday, shares of the company settled 4.33 per higher at Rs 14.95 apiece on the BSE.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:35 IST
