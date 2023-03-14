NDTV shares revised share-holding pattern with govt, says I&B minister

-
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has shared the revised share-holding pattern and the names of proposed new directors of NDTV for security clearance with the Union home ministry, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Adani Group gained control of NDTV last year by acquiring 64.71 per cent stake in the company.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said M/s New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) has intimated the ministry regarding change of its shareholding pattern in compliance with Clause 29 of the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022.
"This ministry has shared the revised shareholding pattern of the company with the Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance," he said, responding to a question from Congress member Manish Tewari.
"Further, M/s NDTV has also submitted the details of its proposed new Directors to this Ministry. The list of the proposed new Directors as submitted by M/s NDTV has been sent for Security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is awaited," Thakur said.
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 21:46 IST
