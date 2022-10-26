JUST IN
CDSL Q2 net profit falls 7% to Rs 80 cr, total income rises 3% to Rs 170 cr
Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sept sales bookings up 43% to 1,306 crore
Go First blames Covid-19, Pratt & Whitney as losses double in FY22
Best Agrolife Q2 profit up five-fold to Rs 129.81 cr; total income doubles
Samsung India's profit falls 5% to Rs 3,844 crore; revenue rises 9%
Samsung India reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues from ops to Rs 85,324 cr
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter
IDFC First Bank Q2 net profit jumps 266% to Rs 556 cr; NII climbs 32%
ICICI Bank Q2 net rises 37% to Rs 7,558 cr on healthy loan growth
YES Bank Q2 net profit down 32.2% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Flipkart to raise up to $3 bn to expand product range in India: Report
Business Standard

Microsoft logs 14% decrease in net profit as Windows hit by weak PC sales

Microsoft has reported 14% decrease in its net profit for its first quarter of 2023 (July-September period) while revenues went up 11 per cent amid global decline in PC sales

Topics
Microsoft Corporation | personal computer market | Microsoft Window

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Microsoft

Microsoft has reported 14 per cent decrease in its net profit for its first quarter of 2023 (July-September period) while revenues went up 11 per cent amid global decline in PC sales.

Microsoft made $50.1 billion in revenue and $17.6 billion in net income in its first quarter of 2023.

"In a world facing increasing headwinds, digital technology is the ultimate tailwind," said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft.

"In this environment, we're focused on helping our customers do more with less, while investing in secular growth areas and managing our cost structure in a disciplined way," Nadella said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Microsoft Cloud revenue was $25.7 billion, up 24 per cent year-over-year.

"We continue to see healthy demand across our commercial businesses including another quarter of solid bookings as we deliver compelling value for customers," said Amy Hood, executive vice president and CFO of Microsoft.

The loss in net profit is majorly due to decline in the traditional PC market as global shipments totalled 74.3 million units during the July-September period, a year-over-year contraction of 15 per cent, according to the IDC.

Microsoft said that LinkedIn revenue increased 17 per cent while revenue in Intelligent Cloud was $20.3 billion and increased 20 per cent.

Revenue in More Personal Computing was $13.3 billion and decreased slightly.

Xbox content and services revenue decreased 3 per cent while devices revenue increased 2 per cent.

Nadella said that "nearly half of the Xbox Series S buyers are new to our ecosystem."

--IANS

na/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft Corporation

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.