JUST IN
Samsung India reports 10% jump in FY22 revenues from ops to Rs 85,324 cr
Jaiprakash Power Ventures posts Rs 75.42 cr net profit in September quarter
IDFC First Bank Q2 net profit jumps 266% to Rs 556 cr; NII climbs 32%
ICICI Bank Q2 net rises 37% to Rs 7,558 cr on healthy loan growth
YES Bank Q2 net profit down 32.2% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 20.7% in Q2FY23
RBL Bank's Q2 net surges over 6 times as provisions decline sharply
Yes Bank Q2 standalone profit falls 32% to Rs 153 cr on higher provisions
Crisil Sept-quarter net profit jumps 31% to Rs 148 cr, income up 23.9%
Route Mobile Q2 net profit rises 74.5% to Rs 73.6 cr, revenue jumps 94%
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Adani, I Squared Capital, DP World among participants at Concor roadshow
Business Standard

Samsung India's profit falls 5% to Rs 3,844 crore; revenue rises 9%

Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax for FY22 fell 4.86 per cent to Rs 3,844.40 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 8.65 per cent to Rs 82,451.60 crore

Topics
Samsung | Samsung India | Electronics manufacturing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Samsung India Electronics' profit after tax for FY22 fell 4.86 per cent to Rs 3,844.40 crore, while its revenue from operations went up 8.65 per cent to Rs 82,451.60 crore, said data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

The electronic major had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 4,040.80 crore and its revenue from operations was at Rs 75,886.30 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2021.

Samsung India's EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) was almost flat at Rs 7,081.80 crore in the latest FY22 as against Rs 7,093.40 crore.

Its other income was up 77.89 per cent to Rs 2,873.20 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022.

Samsung India's total revenue was up 10.09 per cent to Rs 85,324.80 crore in FY22 as against Rs 77,501.40 crore a year ago.

This is the highest one in the last five years, according to the Tofler data.

Samsung India's total revenue in FY18 was at Rs 61,065.60 crore and Rs 73,085.90 crore in FY19. It was at Rs 78,651.20 crore in FY20.

Total expenses of Samsung India were at Rs 79,758.90 crore for fiscal 2021-22, up 10.93 per cent, as against Rs 71,899 crore.

A reply from Samsung India could not be ascertained till the time of filing of the story.

Samsung India Electronics receives its major revenue from the mobile phone business.

Part of South Korean chaebol Samsung Electronics, it also operates in segments such as audiovisual, home appliances, network and software development in India market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 15:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.