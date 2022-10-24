Realty firm Puravankara's Apr-Sept sales bookings up 43% to 1,306 crore

Bengaluru-based firm Ltd's sales bookings have risen 43 per cent to a record Rs 1,306 crore during April-September period of this fiscal year on better .

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 910 crore in the year-ago period.

According to an operational update, the company's sales bookings in volume terms rose 32 per cent to 1.76 million square feet during the first six months of this fiscal, from 1.33 million square feet in the year-ago period.

Sales realisation improved to Rs 7,421 per square feet in the April-September from Rs 6,845 per square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company achieved its highest sale value of Rs 1,306 crore for the first half of any financial year since inception.

is on track for its launch pipeline of over 15 million square feet and doing necessary investments for the same.

"The demand for real estate is seeing new peaks with each passing day specially with festive starting, we expect the same momentum to continue," the company said.

has completed over 43 million square feet and 75 projects. It has a presence across India -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Goa. It also has an overseas presence in GCC nations and Sri Lanka.

In the last 18 months, all major listed real estate developers have been reporting decent to high growth in their sales bookings numbers.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers (Lodha group), Godrej Properties and DLF Ltd are the top performers in annual sales bookings.

Other listed entities including Oberoi Realty, Sobha, Mahindra Lifespace, Indiabulls Real Estate, Brigade Enterprises, Puravankara Ltd and Shriram Properties are also giving them tough competition.

Their figures suggest that sales remained strong despite increase in the interest rates on home loans, from around 6.5 per cent to about 8.5 per cent in the last five months.

Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate by 190 basis points to tame inflation. Banks have passed on the repo rate hike by raising mortgage rates.

All property consultants including Anarock, PropTiger and Knight Frank have reported that housing sales across 7-8 major cities grew during January-September period of 2022 as against the year-ago period.

Housing sales this year are likely to beat pre-COVID numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)