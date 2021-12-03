Microtek plans to invest Rs 500 crore to boost electric product business

-
ALSO READ
Okaya Group's EV division forays into electric two-wheeler business
How to invest in present market conditions? S Naren's tips on best sectors
Seniors should buy health plans with some co-pay if premium has to be low
What are fuel-cell electric vehicles and how are they different from EVs?
Registration charge waiver for EVs to boost sales: Revolt Motors
-
Power appliance maker Microtek is planning to invest Rs 500 crore to boost its electric product business over the next one year, a senior company official said on Friday.
The company will primarily make investments in research and development and ramping up the manufacturing of its products.
"We have crossed Rs 250 crore revenue. We are targeting to cross Rs 400 crore revenue and invest Rs 500 crore in the next one year," Microtek International Deputy Managing Director Saurabh Gupta said.
As per industry estimates, the domestic electrical equipment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 12 per cent to reach around 5.4 lakh crore by 2025, he added.
"So, there is an immense potential in the market, which Microtek as an Indian company is very keen to tap," Gupta said.
The company at present is engaged in the manufacturing of power inverters, solar solutions, electric vehicle chargers, wires and cables etc.
"We will be using this investment in R&D and manufacturing as we want to ensure that the quality of our products remains world-class and our products are durable besides helping in saving electricity cost," Gupta said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU