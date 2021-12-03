L&T, Kemroc ink pact for distribution of cutting-edge products in India

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Kemroc, a global manufacturer of attachments for excavators and backhoe loaders, to distribute the latter's cutting-edge products in India.

The agreement covers Kemroc-developed special attachments, including its patented EK series of chain cutters. These chain cutters are a game-changer in rock trenching and are well accepted across the world, including India.

"Larsen & Toubro...and Kemroc, a global manufacturer of attachments for excavators and backhoe loaders, have entered into a distribution agreement that will facilitate Kemroc products to be distributed and promoted in the Indian market by L&T," the company said in a statement.

Kemroc was originally founded in 2012 in Germany by Klaus Ertmer, who in 2017 introduced a new series of efficient chain cutters, drum cutters, cutter wheels, pile cutters, trenchers, patch planners and drilling augurs with applications covering trench excavation, among others.

This strategic partnership will enable to expand its product offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to customers in the construction industry in India.

already offers special attachments such as crusher buckets, rock breakers, quick couplers, demolition tools and piling solutions with tie-ups from international brands such as Komatsu, Sandvik and Movax.

