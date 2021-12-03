L&T, Kemroc ink pact for distribution of cutting-edge products in India

-
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Kemroc, a global manufacturer of attachments for excavators and backhoe loaders, to distribute the latter's cutting-edge products in India.
The agreement covers Kemroc-developed special attachments, including its patented EK series of chain cutters. These chain cutters are a game-changer in rock trenching and are well accepted across the world, including India.
"Larsen & Toubro...and Kemroc, a global manufacturer of attachments for excavators and backhoe loaders, have entered into a distribution agreement that will facilitate Kemroc products to be distributed and promoted in the Indian market by L&T," the company said in a statement.
Kemroc was originally founded in 2012 in Germany by Klaus Ertmer, who in 2017 introduced a new series of efficient chain cutters, drum cutters, cutter wheels, pile cutters, trenchers, patch planners and drilling augurs with applications covering trench excavation, among others.
This strategic partnership will enable L&T to expand its product offerings and provide comprehensive solutions to customers in the construction industry in India.
L&T already offers special attachments such as crusher buckets, rock breakers, quick couplers, demolition tools and piling solutions with tie-ups from international brands such as Komatsu, Sandvik and Movax.
