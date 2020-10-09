Mid-corporates staring at 16% revenue drop in 2020-21, says India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
Morningstar shifts to debt, says valuations for Indian equities stretched
Not just bigwigs, Mid-rung local players join coronavirus vaccine race
Fund raising by corporates up 64% to Rs 1.1 trillion in August
Layoffs during pandemic shows India Inc's lack of empathy: Ratan Tata
Covid-19: 1,700 mid-size companies need debt restructuring, says CRISIL
-
Retaining a negative outlook for the mid and emerging corporates, India Ratings on Friday projected a near 16 per cent fall in revenue in 2020-21 due to the persisting liquidity and macroeconomic headwinds and sees a recovery only in the second half of the next fiscal year.
In its previous forecast in May, the agency had forecast 6.02 per cent fall in aggregate revenue. But the still continuing lockdowns and the resultant disruption to business have upended the fortunes of all businesses.
“We maintain a negative outlook on our mid & emerging corporates portfolio for the second half of the current fiscal due to the persisting liquidity and macroeconomic headwinds caused by the pandemic to businesses. We expect the aggregate revenue to decline 15.9 per cent in FY21 as against 6.02 per cent we projected in May,” the agency said in a report.
The agency saw a decline in the upgrades to downgrades ratio among mid and small companies in the first half, which is seen persisting in the second half due to the continuing liquidity headwinds. But the ratio may improve in 2021-22, subject to the effective and timely implementation of the loan restructuring scheme.
The report by India Ratings forecasts a full revenue recovery and capacity utilisations only after the second half of the next fiscal year.
“Recovery in margins would be stoked by a government stimulus to ramp up demand, ability of issuers to pass on fluctuations in input costs to their suppliers and a recovery of supply-side issues,” it said, adding the operating margins may fall to 8.93 per cent in this fiscal year.
Around 50 per cent of the companies are based in those states which have a high number of pandemic infections and therefor the sectoral recovery depends on the nature and duration of the lockdowns.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU