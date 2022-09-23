Millions of shoppers go online as Flipkart, Amazon kickstart festive sale

Despite concerns around inflation and discretionary spending, millions of shoppers went online to grab the special deals on offer as e-commerce firms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Meesho and Myntra started their biggest festival season sales on Friday. Early trends indicate that consumer demand is picking up again and is better than what online retailers had anticipated, according to the sources.

The ninth edition of ‘The Big Billion Days’ (TBBD), Flipkart’s annual flagship event, connected millions of Indian consumers and lakhs of brands, small sellers, artisans, kirana owners, and job seekers. TBBD provided access to more affordable, and convenient experience for customers from all regions and socioeconomic tiers. Many leaders made a visit to deliver shipments to the doorsteps of the customers, as they shopped for this festive season. The event marked the first in-person BBD for employees after three years.

At Flipkart, early trends indicate that the overall consumer sentiment towards festive shopping is very positive. Categories such as mobiles, large appliances, fashion, furniture, and home appliances are witnessing the greatest interest and demand among buyers.

“This year’s event is special for many reasons,” said Manjari Singhal, senior director – customer, growth, and events, . “These include the growing strength of our seller and partner ecosystem; the innovations that have enabled access to greater inclusivity and affordability for consumers.”

TBBD 2022 witnessed the number of concurrent users on the app as 1.6 million per second. The company said the number of Plus customers using Early Access during TBBD 2022 saw a healthy growth as compared to last year’s event. Majority of these customers were from Tier-2 cities and beyond, reflecting the e-commerce adoption and Flipkart’s growing reach and popularity throughout the country.

Categories like laptops, smart watches, truewireless witnessed the highest demand, as consumers displayed an appetite for making high value electronic purchases online.The BGMH (general merchandise and household) category saw great traction. Makeup and fragrance category also saw high traction among consumers with Kajal being the most in-demand product – one Kajal being sold every second. There has been a significant rise in customers purchasing groceries on Flipkart.

Shopsy, the affordable e-commerce platform by Flipkart for Bharat, drew a majority of customers from Tier-2 cities and beyond. Here sarees, men’s t-shirts and headphones being the most popular products. Shopsy, launched in July last year, recently crossed 100 million users this year, ahead of its target timeline of end of 2022.

In the sport and fitness category, bicycles were the highest-selling product within the first 24 hours of the event, with one cycle sold every second. Customers from Bharat (Tier-2 cities and beyond) continued to find value in selection offered by Flipkart, across categories. The highest orders came from New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The other cities include Berhampur, Howrah, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Karnal, Patna, Bhuwaneshwar, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Agra, Ghaziabad.

The financial constructs and payment options offered by the participating Banks/NBFCs on the Flipkart platform – including Flipkart Pay Later, No-cost EMI, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, – continue to witness strong customer adoption.

This TBBD, ‘Flipkart Pay Later EMI’ powered by the participating banks/NBFCs, continued to gain in popularity. Day 1 trends indicate a healthy increase in transactions. Flipkart Gift Cards witnessed growth in on-platform sales and redemption.

Flipkart has significantly expanded its presence in Tier-2 and smaller cities. An increasing number of its sellers and kirana partners are coming from these regions. This year as many as 11 lakh businesses including Shopsy participated in the Big Billion Days.

TBBD 2022 also witnessed greater participation from kirana stores under Flipkart’s kirana delivery program, as compared to last year’s edition. The number of kiranas partnering with Flipkart for TBBD deliveries grew from 27,000 kiranas in 2019 to 2 lakhs in 2022.

In a survey 83 per cent of the respondents indicated a willingness to buy this festive season, according to consulting firm Redseer's recent survey. This optimism is not just limited to consumers, but sellers are also expecting higher increases in sales. The positive sentiments are driven by demand for fashion, mobiles, electronics and large appliances.

“The share of fashion in overall festive sale in festive week 1 is estimated to increase by 9 percentage points from 2018-22. Online fashion has grown 4x in the last four years compared to 3x growth for overall e-tail,” said Sanjay Kothari, Associate Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants. “Fuelling this growth is the increasing shopper base from tier 2+ cities resulting in 2.5x growth in fashion shoppers in the last 4 years.”

According to the Redseer report, 63 per cent of consumers are planning to spend on fashion categories compared to 56 per cent last year while 53 per cent of consumers are going to spend on electronics compared to 44 per cent last year.

E-commerce retailers, led by and Flipkart, are expected to corner sales worth $11.8 billion this season, comfortably more than double the pre-pandemic figure of $5 billion in 2019, according to a report by RedSeer. This year’s numbers are projected to increase 28 per cent from 2021, which saw festival season sales of about $9.2 billion.