Mining is one of the growth areas for Tata Steel: CFO Koushik Chatterjee

The steel industry’s profitability in 2019-20 has been impacted compared to the previous year. Koushik Chatterjee, executive director (ED) and chief financial officer (CFO) of Tata Steel tells Ishita Ayan Dutt that the prospects for 2020-21 are better.

Also, the company has chalked out a master blueprint for growth in India over the next decade. Edited excerpts: How will Brexit impact Tata Steel Europe? We have been constantly assessing the situation over the last couple of years. We do have contingency plans in place, including supply chain and customer servicing ...